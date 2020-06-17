People with poor eyesight are struggling

People are still vulnerable

PEOPLE with poor vision are feeling lonelier during lockdown, new research by Specsavers reveals.

The study shows that more than half of those (51%) with poor vision have been feeling lonely at least some of the time and comes off the back of recent data that one-third of people have seen their eyesight deteriorate since stay-at-home measures were imposed.

It also highlights that people who have been shielding have felt lonely for most of lockdown, with more than two-fifths (43%) saying that they have felt lonely at least some of the time. This is particularly prominent in the over-65s, where more than half (57%) have been shielding, making them more susceptible to feeling alone – especially as almost a quarter have also been spending lockdown on their own.

To try to combat this, while ensuring those in need of eye and hearing care are able to get the help they need, Specsavers has been staying connected with its most vulnerable sight and audiology customers by offering new services such as RemoteCare – a free nationwide sight and hearing consultation service offering access to vital advice and care from optometrists and audiologists, via video and telephone link.

Specsavers optician and Ireland chairman Kerril Hickey says: “We understand that sight and hearing play an important part in helping us to stay connected to loved ones and the world around us. But we also know that, with age, comes vision or hearing impairment challenges and that means you may have a higher propensity to feeling isolated. This was reflected in our survey: those with poor vision (51%) and poor hearing (42%) said that they have been lonely some, or all, of the time since lockdown began.

“We have a responsibility to our more vulnerable customers to do what we can to make contact, in a safe way, particularly if they are self-isolating. This is why we decided to call this group of customers to simply check in. Were they okay and could we help?” she continued.

“Many stores have shared some lovely stories of supporting their vulnerable customers. Colleagues have charged hearing aid devices on doorsteps or cycled miles to hand-deliver new glasses and some have just called to check in and see how people are feeling.

“Even as lockdown eases, social isolation is likely to continue for many, especially for older or vulnerable people who may have been shielding or feel apprehensive about leaving their homes.

“Having hearing difficulties or vision loss can make older and vulnerable people feel particularly isolated; phone and video calls can pose additional challenges as they make it difficult to hear properly or to lip-read. While it’s worrying to see so many people experiencing social isolation, in highlighting the issue, we hope to work towards tackling it.

“Now more than ever, it is so important to keep in touch with family and friends and our partners at Specsavers have a wealth of advice on how best to connect with those living with sight or hearing loss.”