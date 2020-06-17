Pubs in Carlow could reopen from Monday 29 June

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Fáilte Ireland’s updated guidelines for pubs (which include pubs, gastro pubs and bars) will be published in the coming days

Pubs in Carlow will be allowed to reopen in 12 days time if they serve a meal costing no less than €9.

According to new guidelines being prepared by Fáilte Ireland public houses that serve “substantial” meals in line with the the Intoxicating Liquor Act 1962 will be allowed to reopen.

This Act states that “the meal is such as might be expected to be served as a main midday or evening meal or as a main course in either such meal.”.

It will also be required to serve a kind of meal for which “it would be reasonable to charge not less than €9”.

In a statement, Fáilte Ireland said it had received guidance from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre entitled ‘Covid-19: Guidance for Food Service Businesses’.

The guidance is aimed at facilitating the safe reopening of food service businesses from 29 June, including pubs.

The guidelines refer to various measures and arrangements, including a potential reduction of the current two metre physical distancing restriction to one metre in certain circumstances.

The guidelines will state that from 29 June, pubs that serve food and meet other features expected of a restaurant may reopen.

