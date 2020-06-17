Recent Deaths In Carlow

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

The death has occurred of Theresa St John (née Brennan), Parkmore, Belclare, Galway and Carlow town. Theresa died peacefully at her home with her family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael and sons Jim, Ian and Noel, mother Peg (Carlow), brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace. Funeral mass for immediate family only will take place at The Church of Mary Immaculate and St Joseph, Caherlistraine, on Thursday at 12 noon followed by removal to Shannon Crematorium. House private to family only please.

The death has taken place of Elizabeth (Liz) Bolton (née Nolan), 144 Duggan Avenue, Graiguecullen, Carlow who passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on 16  June at her home. Beloved wife of Michael (Mick), much-loved mother of Seamus, adored grandmother of Michelle, James and Jack and cherished great-grandmother of Bailee, Callum, Cody, Pippa and Ben. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Maryclare, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunt Breda, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Liz’s gentle soul rest in peace. Liz’s funeral mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service on Thursday at 11am –  www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/web-cam/

