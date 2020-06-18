Calls for warden to be employed at town park

By Suzanne Pender

CALLS for a warden to be employed at Carlow Town Park for the summer months appears to be little more than a distant hope, judging by the reaction of the council executive.

At a meeting of Carlow Municipal District, cllr Fintan Phelan asked when the playground within the park would reopen and also about the possibility of “getting a warden in there for the summer months”, adding that with fewer people travelling abroad this summer, there will be increased demand on the town park’s facilitates.

Cllr John Cassin added that he “thought there was supposed to be a town park warden”, while cllr Ken Murnane revealed that despite the playground being closed, some children have been climbing over the gates to use the facilities.

Cllr Murnane agreed there should be a warden in place during the day, with expected greater use of the park this summer.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman stated that the council would reopen the town park this week, with new signage created for all council parks across the county indicating the advice and guidance in relation to social distancing and protection from Covid-19.

“The new signage will be distributed tomorrow and put in place this week,” he said.

Mr O’Gorman confirmed that the playground at Carlow Town Park had been inspected and cleaned last week, but added that the onus was on adults to supervise their children.

Cllr Fintan remarked that “council staff or a warden in the park would be very welcome” and asked the council executive to take a further look at this issue and come back to council members on it.