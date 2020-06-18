Carlow College students win bursaries

Debra Sherlock

TEN students have just been awarded scholarships by Carlow College. Students from Carlow, Laois, Kildare and Wexford received awards under the categories of ‘Academic Achievement Entrance Scholarship’ and ‘Mature Student Entrance Scholarship’, with ten students across all degree programmes being honoured.

Three mature students who were awarded were Debra Sherlock from County Carlow who’s doing a degree in Applied Social Studies; Karen Wills from County Laois who is reading English and history in a Bachelor of Arts degree, and Saoirse Behan from County Kildare who is doing a Bachelor of Arts, (Hons) in Arts & Humanities.

Dr Thomas McGrath, vice-president for academic affairs and registrar said: “Carlow College, St Patrick’s is delighted to make these scholarship awards to our well-deserving students during their first year of study with us. We look forward to watching you progress through your chosen degree and wish you every success with your future studies.”

This is the first year of this newly-developed scholarship programme and, unfortunately, like many events around the world, a planned awards ceremony at the college has been postponed. The students in receipt of the inaugural scholarships will be celebrated at an event hosted by the college at a later date.