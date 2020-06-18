Dog shelter is open again

By Elizabeth Lee
THE dog shelter at Garryduff, Paulstown has reopened to members of the public. However, due to ongoing risks associated with Covid-19, the public are advised that visits to the shelter are strictly by appointment only. Appointments may be made by contacting the shelter on 059 9726785.
The normal dog warden service has also resumed, with wardens operating under HSE and government guidelines around Covid-19. For assistance, please contact the shelter directly on 059 9726785 or the environment office, Kilkenny County Council on 056 7794470 (Monday to Friday 9am-5pm). Outside of these hours, please contact your local garda station, which will liaise with the service. For non-emergencies, email [email protected]