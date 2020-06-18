Locations of Covid-19 cases revealed

The locations of Covid-19 cases in Carlow have been revealed this evening.

The bulk of the county’s cases have been recorded in the Leighlinbridge, Bagenalstown and Carlow town areas.

Every confirmed case of Covid-19 has been mapped by electoral district (ED) in Ireland.

The highest Carlow figure was recorded in the Rathoran ED in the Leighlinbridge area. There were 35 cases. Beechwood Nursing Home, which was devastatingly hit by Covid-19 in April, is located in that area.

In the Bagenalstown urban ED, 21 cases were reported. In the Leighlinbridge ED, there were nine confirmed cases.

In Carlow town, there were 41 cases between its rural and urban EDs.

There were 29 in the rural district and 13 in the urban district.

There were seven cases in the rural Graiguecullen area. In the urban Tullow ED, there were five cases. Many areas in Carlow had between 0-4 cases including Rathvilly, Myshall, Clonegal, Fenagh, Ballon, Tinryland and Kildavin.

The national recovery rate from Covid-19 is over 90%.

