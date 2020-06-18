Murnane O’Connor backs government deal

By Suzanne Pender

FIANNA Fáil deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor is backing the programme for government and supporting her party’s new coalition with Fine Gael and the Green Party.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor described the programme for government as providing an opportunity to bring about economic and social recovery that’s “badly needed following the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“The document setting out the government priorities for the next five years will ensure major progress on a range of important issues like improving the health service, building more affordable homes and restarting the economy and getting people back to work in a post-Covid-19 world,” said the Carlow-based deputy.

“I believe this is the best deal possible in the current circumstances,” she added.

Whether party members in the county agree remains to be seen, with each Fianna Fáil member to be issued with a ballot paper this week to assess their views on the programme for government.

Party leader Michéal Martin must achieve over 50% support from the FF membership to secure backing for the deal.

“Ballot papers will be issued to all Fianna Fáil members in Carlow and Kilkenny this week and I am asking them to support this programme for government and to return their ballot papers as soon as possible,” concluded deputy Murnane O’Connor.