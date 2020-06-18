On-street clamping resumes in Dublin

File photo

On-street clamping is back in operation across Dublin city.

The council says clamping in the ‘yellow zone’ resumed in April, while the practice restarted in the ‘red zone’ on the May 25.

Clampers were back in operation in all other areas since Monday.

DCC says vehicles parked on footpaths outside public parks and the main streets of villages will be clamped to help maintain social distancing requirements.

Traffic in the capital and across the country has greatly reduced since restrictions were put in place by the government to combat the coronavirus