Plan would provide 1,000 extra graves at Tullow cemetery

By Suzanne Pender

ST PATRICK’S Cemetery in Tullow could be increased by 1,000 grave spaces if plans to extend the town’s main cemetery come to fruition.

At last week’s meeting of Tullow Municipal District, director of service Michael Brennan stated that the issue of limited space at the cemetery has been raised in the past by council members, members of the Church body and the local community.

Mr Brennan said that there was available land adjoining the cemetery, land which contains a house that’s occupied by a family, but the council was currently “exploring a number of options for developing that for a graveyard”.

Mr Brennan stated this would create an additional 1,000 grave spaces, which would have to be rezone as part of the next local area plan, part of the County Development Plan.

Mr Brennan stated this presented “a real opportunity” to extend the cemetery.

Cllr William Paton welcomed the development but added that he would be “even happier if the entire area, including the house and the house next to the plot, Rose Cottage, which was currently for sale, would also be considered”.

Cllr John Pender welcomed this “once in a lifetime opportunity” but said this was a sensitive matter considering there was a family living in the house on the land being discussed. He added that public discussion was “a little premature”.

He stated that a number of matters needed to be “firmed up”, including road access and the possible relocation of the family, with their agreement.

Access to the site was then discussed, including plans for a separate access to the house or if the current access alone would be adequate.

Cllr John McDonald and cllr John Murphy both welcomed the plans, adding that all obstacles could be overcome, with the important fact in this being the addition of 1,000 new grave spaces.

The elected members then unanimously agreed for the council to continue discussions for the extension of the cemetery.