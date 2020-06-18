Tulow housing project gets green light at the second time of asking

By Suzanne Pender

A HOUSING development in Tullow that was refused planning permission by Carlow County Council has now been granted permission following an appeal to An Board Pleanála.

A recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District heard that in November 2019 the council rejected a 50-house development at Tullowbeg was subsequently appealed by the developer Eurkon (Dublin) Limited to An Board Pleanála, which granted permission for 48 dwellings at the site.

It is understood that the developer is seeking an arrangement with an approved housing body and that the houses, which include 19 two-beds, 27 three-beds and two four-beds, will be made available for social housing tenants.

Cllr William Paton asked if there was any “community element to the development … a crèche or anything”. He pointed out that there was “no facility for tenants on the Carlow Road area”, adding that in an area of “major mixed development, the council should look at a community facility”.

Director of services Michael Brennan replied that no provision was made for community space within the plan.

Cllr John Pender expressed concern about access to the development, pointing out that all the access was “off the Carlow Road, with no access from the Graigueowen side”.