Weather warning remains in place in 19 counties

Thursday, June 18, 2020

File photo

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected across 19 counties as a status yellow rainfall warning remains in place.

The alert, which includes Co Tipperary and Co Waterford. is valid until 3am tomorrow.

Torrential rain may lead to dangerous driving conditions, according to Met Éireann.

“Prolonged rainfall, heavy at times, will extend from the Irish Sea to Leinster, Ulster and north Connacht through the evening hours,” a post of Met Éireann’s website says.

The warning also covers all of Leinster as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Teen due in court in connection with arson attack in Co Louth

Thursday, 18/06/20 - 11:10am

‘A feeble excuse’: Sinn Féin TD blasts HSE chief for ‘dress rehearsal’ comment

Thursday, 18/06/20 - 7:50am

Four times as many drugs seized at mail centre last year than in 2018

Thursday, 18/06/20 - 7:40am