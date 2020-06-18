Wind farm project proposed for Laois/Carlow border

Plans for significant infrastructure related to a wind farm on the Laois Carlow border have been submitted to local planners.

Boolyvannanan Renewable Energy Ltd has applied for six kilometres of underground cable to connect Bilboa Wind Farm to the national electricity grid.

4.6km of the cable would be located in the boundary of Carlow County Council while 2km lies in the Laois County Council boundary.

The cable would be laid in the townslands of Boolyvannanan, Coolnakisha, Boolyrathornan, Ballinabranagh, Tomard Upper, Tomard Lower, Craanluskey, Clogrennan and Rossmore.

The cables would carry voltage of up to 38 kilovolts. The development would see a new substation constructed along with upgrading of existing forestry track and access.

Boolyvannanan Renewable Energy Ltd was established last year and has an address in Cork City.

The Bilboa Windfarm was developed by Kilcarrig Quarries Ltd trading as Kilcarrig Renewable Energy.

The Bilboa area has been identified as one of the preferred areas in Carlow for wind farm projects in the county development plan.