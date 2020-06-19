It’s time for a weekend catch-up!

Welcome to the weekend! It’s been another busy week in The Nationalist online. Here’s just a selection of the stories from our news and sport sections which caught your eye over the past seven days.

On Friday we revealed the locations of Covid-19 cases in Carlow. The bulk of the county’s cases have been recorded in the Leighlinbridge, Bagenalstown and Carlow town areas. Click here.

It was the day that Carlow’s legion of Penneys fans had long been waiting for, as the iconic store opened its doors in Carlow Shopping Centre. Click here for the full story.

Councillor Fergal Browne was elected mayor of Carlow Municipal District this week, appropriately taking on the role of the town’s first citizen on his 21st year in local politics. Read the full story here.

The community of Graignamanagh was plunged into grief at the death of 30-year-old Chloe Kavanagh (née Butler) last weekend. Click here.

Carlow County Council is facing a whopping €5.4 million deficit for 2020, with housing, roads and community projects now ‘parked’ indefinitely as a direct result. The bleak situation was outlined at last week’s meeting of the local authority. Read the full story here.

In our sports section, Tinryland GFC, which was the location of the county’s Covid-19 testing facility, has broken new ground by installing a state-of-the-art temperature screening unit which will help to protect members against the virus as the club reopens to the public. Click here.

And we learned that Carlow GAA clubs can now plan for a return to championship action with hurling starting on 31 July and football following in September. Read the full story here.