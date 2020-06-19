Book of condolence for slain garda opened in Carlow

A book of condolence has been opened in Carlow following the shocking killing of Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

The book of condolence has been set up at Carlow Garda Station and members of the public can express their condolences to the Horkan family if they wish.

Based in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, Detective Garda Colm Horkan was a native of Charlestown, Co Mayo, and joined An Garda Síochána in 1995. He was an experienced garda greatly respected by colleagues. He came from a well-known and respected family in Charlestown and is survived by his father, sister and four brothers.

Detective Horan died after encountering a man on Main Street, Castlerea on Wednesday night. It is believed that the individual was operating a motorcycle and acting erratically.

Following an altercation, the man seized the 49-year-old’s handgun and shot Detective Horan multiple times.

The suspect, a man in his 40s, believed to be from the local area, was tackled and arrested at the scene by two gardaí

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the shooting was an “aberration” in Irish policing and was a “random act”.