Broadband for rural areas must be a priority

By Suzanne Pender

THE next government must do far more than simply “seek” to accelerate rollout of the National Broadband Plan, insisted Macra na Feirme.

In a statement issued today, the rural youth organisation offered their belief that the long-awaited rollout of the National Broadband Plan must be the single highest priority in regard to rural Ireland for the next government.

Many of Macra na Feirme’s members alongside rural young people have struggled to access adequate internet coverage for remote working during the Covid-19 crisis.

The struggles experienced by many rural residents highlights the urgency with which the National Broadband Plan needs to be accelerated.

“Rural Ireland is sick of playing broken promises bingo when it comes to broadband rollout. We can’t be left behind yet again,” said rural youth chair Shane Quigley.

“Digital hubs are now a vital service that we need to see through rural towns and villages, allowing young people to be free to live and work in their communities,” said Macra na Feirme national president Thomas Duffy.

“No remote working policy can work for rural Ireland without strong stable connections. Private providers of broadband who are benefiting from public funds must be accountable to the Irish rural taxpayer and offer an equal level of service, including aftercare,” added Mr Quigley.