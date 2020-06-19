Cllr McDonald is new cathaoirleach

CLLR Arthur McDonald was elected cathaoirleach of Muinebheag Municipal District at its annual general meeting on Wednesday.

He takes over from cllr Tommy Kinsella, who described his tenure at the helm as being “a very strange year”.

Cllr Kinsella thanked his fellow public representatives and council staff for their support before cllr Michael Doran paid tribute to him. Cllr Doran then proposed cllr McDonald as the new cathaoirleach, which was seconded by cllr Kinsella. Cllr Doran was elected as leas-cathaoirleach.

“It’s a great honour, I’m very pleased,” said cllr McDonald before he took the chain of office.

This is the first time that cllr McDonald is chairman of the municipal district of Muinebheag, but he did hold that position on two occasions in the now-defunct Muinebheag Town Council.

At the AGM, he remembered colleagues that have passed on since he was first elected in 1985, mentioning Enda Nolan, Pat Bambrick, Tommy Hickey and John McNally. He observed that though they were from different political parties, they were “personal friends” of his.

Cllr McDonald also welcomed recently-appointed town manager and director of services Padraig O’Gorman to the Bagenalstown fold, while he also called senior executive engineer Jerry Crowley “an inspiration”.

Cllr McDonald said there are many items on his agenda as cathaoirleach, including focusing on improving Kilree and Kilcarrig bridges and bringing new businesses to Bagenalstown.