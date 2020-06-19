Controversial pedestrian access will be reopened

By Suzanne Pender

A CONTROVERSIAL pedestrian access between two Carlow town housing estates will be reopened this week despite strenuous objections from the vast majority of residents.

Carlow County Council has confirmed that pedestrian access between Sandhills on the Hacketstown Road and Browneshill Woods on the Browneshill Road must now be reopened, despite being blocked off for more than eight years.

Director of services Michael Rainey told Carlow Municipal District that the access point must be reopened to comply with planning requirement.

Mr Rainey stated that there had been a “lengthy examination” of the situation and in order to comply with the planning permission initially given almost ten years ago, the pedestrian access must be reopened.

Mr Rainey stated work on reopening the pedestrian access would begin “in the next two weeks”. He stated that the council had advised Carlow gardaí, who have committed to increased surveillance in the area, specifically for anti-social behaviour at this pedestrian entrance.

There was palpable disbelief among all members in the chamber to this sudden development.

Cllr Fintan Phelan remarked that there had been a commitment by the council to engage with the residents’ associations in both estates and questioned if this had been done, while cllr John Cassin remarked that the residents would “not be too happy about this”.

“There has been a lot of anti-social behaviour at this walkway and this is not going to help that situation,” cllr Cassin insisted.

Cllr Cassin remarked that a “few in the minority and ruining it for the majority”.

“We were told that the executive of this council would get involved with the residents’ association,” said an angry cllr Ken Murnane.

“A lot of people do not want this back open … Carlow County Council is the planning authority, why can’t we allow it to be closed up?” insisted cllr Murnane.

Cllr Tom O’Neill also expressed his disappointment and asked if the access be wide open or if a gate would be put in place.

Mr Rainey insisted that the reopening must happen in order to comply with the planning given.