Five hospitals have over 10 patients waiting on trolleys

Friday, June 19, 2020

By Joel Slattery

Five different hospitals around the country have at least 10 patients waiting on trolleys.

The latest figures from the INMO show that the total number of patients waiting for beds is over 100 for the fourth day in a row.

University Hospital Limerick fares worst with 17 patients waiting on trolleys.

Two Midlands Regional Hospitals, in Mullingar and Portlaoise have 16 and 11 patients without beds respectively.

Cork University Hospital has 15 while Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe has 10.

There are 14 hospitals in the country with no patients in beds, including Bantry, South Tipperary and Kerry.

