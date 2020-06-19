Garda HQ finalises detailed plans for State funeral of Garda Colm Horkan

By Cormac O’Keeffe

Additional reporting: Eoin English

Garda Headquarters is finalising detailed arrangements for the State funeral of Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

Garda managers are trying to accommodate the wishes of thousands of gardaí eager to show their respects while broadly respecting Covid-19 restrictions.

Senior officers have been in discussions with the grieving family, with the funeral expected to take place in Charlestown, Co Mayo, as early as Sunday.

Gardaí plan to hold “virtual local memorials” in stations right across the country in an effort to prevent thousands of gardaí travelling to Charlestown and provide them with a local service to express their sympathies.

There may also be a live streaming of the funeral mass in Charlestown, which could be broadcast in the local venues.

Images from local services may also be uploaded as part of the shared ceremony.

A formal statement on the matter may be released by Garda HQ later, after Det Gda Horkan’s remains are released to the family.

Some 7,000 to 8,000 gardaí attended the last State funeral of a murdered garda – that of Garda Tony Golden in Blackrock, Co Louth, in October 2015.

With the force swelled by another 2,000 gardaí since then through recruitment, sources said that “in normal circumstances up to 10,000 gardaí” would travel to attend the funeral.

Garda bosses hope that Det Gda Horkan’s State funeral will have “as many of the trappings as possible” given the health restrictions.

Speaking on RTÉ radio on Friday, Charlestown parish priest Fr Tommy Johnston said “tremendous sadness” had enveloped the community.

He said he knew Det Gda’s Horkan’s family, including his father, Marty, a local undertaker, who lived with his son.

Fr Johnston said the garda’s father had told him he was recently in the graveyard and said: “I didn’t think Colm would be going down before me.”

The priest added: “It’s one of the great sadness when a parent has to stand at the grave of their child.”

Books of condolences are also being set up in stations around the country.

It is understood that books of condolences have been set up in Castlerea and Ballaghaderreen stations (where Det Gda Horkan had been based for the last 21 years) as well as Charlestown, Longford, Carrick on Shannon and Ballymote.

Garda division Facebook pages have details of where in their area books of condolences are located.

Dublin Lord Mayor Tom Brabazon opened an online book of condolences which will remain available until Tuesday.

Cork City Mayor Cllr Joe Kavanagh signed the book of condolences in Anglesea Garda Station on Friday morning.

Cork County Mayor Ian Doyle also expressed his condolences, saying it was a “tragic loss” for the family.