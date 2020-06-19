Graignamanagh mourns the death of young mum Chloe

Chloe was just 30 years old

THE communities of Graignamanagh and beyond were plunged into grief at the death of 30-year-old Chloe Kavanagh (née Butler) on Saturday 13 June.

Chloe, who had given birth prematurely to her only child Sam in March, lost a fierce and brave fight against an aggressive brain tumour. She leaves behind her devastated husband Ian, mother Mady, sisters Helen and Siobhán, relatives, friends and a community that rallied for her.

Chloe and her family were so loved and held in such esteem in Graignamanagh that a fundraising campaign set up by her friends to help them during her cancer treatment topped a staggering €80,000.

Her friends Shannon O’Neill and Kelly Ann Whelan set up the fundraising page on GoFundMe called Cut it to Chloe and were joined by a third friend, Laura Bolger, who all had their hair shaved to raise money for Chloe’s family. The girls were supposed to have their heads shaved on a live social media event on Saturday 13 June, but brought it forward by a few days because Chloe was so unwell. Tragically, their beloved Chloe actually passed away on that Saturday at home in her own house and surrounded by the love of her family.

She reposed at home the following day and on Tuesday she was laid to rest in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tinnahinch, in accordance with the Covid-19 restrictions. People lined the roads along the route from her house to the graveyard, while hundreds had to pay their sympathies virtually to the family through Rip.ie.

The story of Chloe’s illness captured that hearts of the people in Graignamanagh and beyond. People were anxious to help out Chloe and Ian in whatever way they could, so when Shannon set up the GoFundMe campaign, they really waded in behind it.

Chloe had given birth to Sam on 2 March, six weeks before his due date because she’d been diagnosed with a stage three brain tumour. She received the diagnosis in November, when she was just 20 weeks’ pregnant. Chloe underwent surgery, but when doctors told her that they couldn’t remove all of the tumour, it was decided that she would delay further treatment to give her baby a chance to grow.

After giving birth, she left baby Sam at two weeks’ old to get more treatment in Dublin, but it was too late.

She came home to Ian and Sam and her family in Graignamanagh just a few weeks ago before passing away.

Chloe is predeceased by her dad Peter Butler and is deeply regretted by Ian and Sam, her mother Mady, her sisters Helen and Siobhán, niece and nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, aunts, uncles and all her extended family and her dear friends.