Relay for Life takes place virtually tomorrow evening

By Suzanne Pender

RELAY for Life Carlow 2020 will turn to the virtual world to ensure its message of hope, support and greater awareness around the issue of cancer is heard. The virtual event in aid of the Irish Cancer Society will take place tomorrow Saturday 20 June, with the opening ceremony streamed on Facebook and YouTube at 5pm. This will be followed later in the evening at 9pm with the poignant Candle of Hope ceremony, which will also be streamed online.

Virtual candle bags at a cost of €5 each can be bought online from the Relay for Life Carlow website at www.relayforlifecarlow.ie, where you’ll also find all of the details about how to view this unique event. People can also lend their support by lighting a candle at home, then donating €4 by texting the word CANCER to 50300, with €3.60 from each text going to the Irish Cancer Society.

The stream will feature music, prose, reflective images of past relays and lots of encouraging messages of hope and support. The event will culminate in the virtual Candle of Hope ceremony, where the virtual candle bags will be lit by committee members at a safe social distance and observed online.

See www.relayforlifecarlow.ie for the live stream on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitch.TV and Twitter.