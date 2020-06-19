Sing along with The Nationalist and KCLR 96FM

THERE’S nothing like a good old singsong to bring people together, so Carlow Arts Office has come up with a brilliant idea to cheer people up! Every Friday evening at 10.30pm, listeners to the Johnny Barry Show*** on KCLR get a chance to sing along with one of their old-time favourite songs, while also getting to enjoy a lesser-known ballad from the folk annals.

The initiative is aimed at those who may be missing social occasions and interactions. We all need some means to reconnect with one another and our roots and songs and singing are a great avenue to do so.

***The Nationalist*** will publish the featured lyrics every Tuesday ahead of the songs being broadcast on Friday on KCLR 96FM. The lyrics were sourced with some background history behind the song, thanks to Dave Barron, who runs the ‘From Carlow Streams’ website. That’s an online resource funded through Creative Ireland Carlow, which aims to preserve and promote songs and poems from and about Co Carlow.

The songs will be sung by Fiach Moriarty, who toured and performed extensively in Ireland and worldwide with artists such as Paul Brady, Mary Black, and Paddy Moloney from The Chieftains.

The theme for this week is ‘Pride in place’ ‒ the sense of pride and nostalgia felt by the emigrant when thinking of people, loves and places from their youth.

***SLIEVENAMON***

The well-known version was written by Charles Kickham and is a great favourite with anyone who has a connection with Tipperary, especially the GAA fraternity. The original song in Irish was written by Michael Ó Longain and was an account of a massacre by English forces of a group of insurgents in 1798.

The mountain Slievenamon was sometimes referred to as Sliabh na mBan bhFionn, or the Mountain of the Fair Women, possibly because of a legend concerning Fionn Mac Cumhail and a group of women, all of whom wanted to marry him.

***Slievenamon*** by Charles Kickham

***Alone all alone by the wave-washed strand

And alone in a crowded hall

The hall it is gay and the waves they are grand

But my heart is not here at all

It lies far away by night and by day

To the times and the joys that are gone

But I never will forget the sweet maiden I met

In the valley near Slievenamon

Oh it was not the grace of her queenly air

Nor her cheeks of roses glow

Nor her soft black eyes nor her flowing hair

Nor was it her lily white brow

‘Twas the soul of truth and of melting ruth

And the smile like a summer’s dawn

That stole my heart away one soft summer’s day

In the valley near Slievenamon.

In the festive hall by the star watched shore

Oh ever my restless spirit cries

My love oh my love will 1 ne’er see you more

And my land will you never uprise

By night and by day 1 ever ever pray

While lonely my life flows on

To see our flag unrolled

And my true love to enfold

In the valley near Slievenamon.***

The second song featured this week is the lesser-known ***Dear old Carlow town***, which was written by local man Percy McEvoy. Percy was a well-known band leader, musician and composer from the 1940s and 1950s. It is sung on the website www.fromcarlowstreams.ie by David Byrne, who was a near-neighbour of Percy’s and who knew him well.

The song fondly remembers the places of his youth and his time with his girlfriend.

An edition of ***The Nationalist*** published in February 2005 carried a report by Ronan Early on how the song was sung by Bunty Lacey, who was related to the well-known musical family, the Hennessys.

***Dear old Carlow town*** by Percy McEvoy

***By memories ways, my heart oft strays to dear old Carlow town.

Through childhood ways, ’mid love lit days, till tears come trickling down.

My boyhood friends of yesteryear, we knew not tear now frown,

Contented in our humble ways in dear old Carlow town.***

CHORUS

***There where the Barrow runs, deep gently down,

My thoughts in their sad moments flow back home to Carlow town.***

That ivy’d mill, is it still, down by the River Burrin?

Where hand in hand we used to stand, and watch the big wheel turn,

The walks out to Killeshin Hill, to sit there gazing down.

With rapture how our hearts would thrill, to see old Carlow town.***

CHORUS

***On my dear town, may God look down, in life no more I’ll see.

Her castle or cathedral grand, though much they mean to me.

I’ll hope and pray, who knows some day, I may, perhaps look down

From Heaven’s joys, no more goodbyes to my dear old Carlow town.***

CHORUS