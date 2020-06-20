Carlow consumers expected to spend locally

By Suzanne Pender

OVER 50% of Carlow consumers expect to increase their spending on local products and services in the months ahead, according to an encouraging survey published this week.

A recent Love Carlow consumer survey conducted by the County Carlow Chamber of Commerce shows that more than 50% of consumers project an increase in their spending locally on products and services.

The survey was designed to ascertain the views of residents and consumers towards retail and retail spaces as a result of Covid-19, with a strong response from across the county.

“The results showed that over 50% of consumers project their spending locally on products and services will increase in the next year compared with the previous 12 months,” explained Brian O’Farrell, CEO of County Carlow Chamber.

“We already knew there is strong support for local businesses from the people across Carlow and it is great to see how that support continues to grow for the wide range of businesses in our communities,” he added.

Mr O’Farrell pointed out that as many businesses have been developing and expanding their presence online over the last few weeks, that will “never compare to visiting a store and engaging and with the expert team members on hand”.