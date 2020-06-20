Coronavirus: Two deaths and 22 new cases in Ireland

By Steve Neville

There has been two Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland today, officials have announced.

It brings the death toll from the disease to 1,715.

The Department of Health has also announced that there have been 22 new confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

There is now a total of 25,374 cases in the country.

“Of the 22 confirmed cases we are reporting to you today, 9 of these were diagnosed in people under the age of 35,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

“It is important for us all to remember that Covid-19 is a disease that can affect everyone, of any age or background. No one should feel that this is a disease that does not affect them.

“This virus is highly infectious and, as a result, the return of widespread community transmission remains a very real risk.

“To protect us all, especially our oldest and most vulnerable, personal preventative behaviours such as good and frequent hand washing, social distancing and respiratory etiquette remain as crucial as they were at the outset of this crisis.”

Meanwhile, it was announced yesterday that hairdressers and barbers will reopen on June 29, and gatherings of up to 50 people indoors will be allowed after the government brought forward a series of relaxation measures.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that after studying advice from the National Public Health and Emergency Team (NPHET), Cabinet approved the rephasing of the road map.

Mr Varadkar said that, apart from some exceptions, most things are now being moved to phase three beginning on June 29.

These include the reopening of churches and places of worship, gyms, cinemas, leisure facilities, hairdressers, beauticians and barber shops.

Mr Varadkar also said that all sporting activities, including close contact sports, can recommence.

While people are still advised to work from home if they can, mass gatherings of people will be limited to 50 people indoors and 200 people outdoors in phase three.

This will rise to 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors on July 20.

– additional reporting by Press Association