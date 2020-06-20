‘Drink Tea for MND’: Virtual fundraiser for Motor Neurone Disease awareness day

Just one in ten people with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) will live with it for more than five years according to the Health Service Executive.

The public is being asked to ‘Drink Tea for MND’ virtually this year, as part of MND Awareness Day which takes place tomorrow.

The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association is hosting the online event.

Spokesperson Michael Clancy, who has the degenerative disease, says it is important to raise awareness.

Mr Clancy says: “Not enough of people know about MND. Generally, it is known as the 1,000-day disease.

“So between diagnosis and demise, it is between 3 and 5 years. If you’re lucky to last that long”.

Mr Clancy expects to lose some independence as his condition worsens but wants to enjoy as much time as he can with his grandchildren, Archie and Fred.

Mr Clancy says: “In the future, I will have to relinquish a certain amount of independence.

“But I’m hanging on to every single little sliver I have in the hope I get a little bit more time to enjoy Archie and Fred.”

There are roughly 360 people living with MND in Ireland and it usually affects people over 50 but younger people can be diagnosed as well.

The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association said 80% of people with MND can lose their speech.

Find out more about how you can contribute on the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association website.