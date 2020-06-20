€5.54m worth of drugs seized in Wexford in shipment from Spain

  • Home >
Saturday, June 20, 2020

More than €5.54m worth of drugs has been seized by revenue officers in Co Wexford.

The discovery was made this morning following routine profiling at the port.

The cannabis was found concealed in a shipment of fruit that arrived at Rosslare Europort from Spain.

Revenue officers on duty identified an unaccompanied trailer that had arrived from Bilbao and selected it for examination

Following inspection, involving a mobile x-ray scanner, 277kgs of herbal cannabis were found hidden inside a load of melons and oranges.

An investigation is ongoing and as yet no arrests have been made

