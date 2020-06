Two men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a service station in Dublin.

A man with a knife entered the shop in Portmarnock at around 9 o’clock last night.

He threatened staff before leaving with a sum of cash.

He then met another man and both left the scene.

After searches by the Garda helicopter and dogs unit, two men were taken into custody.

They are being held at Coolock and Swords Garda Stations.