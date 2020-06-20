IT Carlow prepares for first year students

First year students are set to start their studies at IT Carlow in late September.

In a letter to new students, IT Carlow president Dr Patricia Mulcahy said the start date for first year students was 28 September.

“This is a little later than previous ears and is necessitate by the changes to the State examinations processes.”

Dr Mulcahy said importantly there would be no semester examinations within 12 weeks of this planned start date.

“You will have continuous assessments and assignments throughout your programme of study, allowing you to accumulate a significant percentage of your final mark prior to terminal examinations in May/June 2021”

Dr Mulcahy added the health and well-being of all “in our community of 10,000 students and faculty members will continue to be at the forefront of all considerations”.

There will also be a blend of “on-campus activities and remote/online teaching” in the new academic year.

“The exact proportion of on-campus versus online activities will be determined by the public health advice at any given time.”

Following the success of a recent online open day, IT Carlow will hold a second event on 29 June between 10am-2pm. More information can be found at www.itcarlowvirtualopenday.ie.

On another positive note, the institute’s new 30-acre South Sports Campus will be completed over the summer.