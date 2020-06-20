Kim Quigley: dedicated family woman and advocate for social justice

By Charlie Keegan

THERE was a profound sense of loss in the Carlow area at news of the death on Friday 22 May at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny of Kim Quigley, Upper House, Inistioge, Co Kilkenny and formerly of 1 Woodgrove, Tullow Road, Carlow.

Kim, who celebrated her 39th birthday on 1 May, was diagnosed with cervical cancer two years ago. She bore her illness with great dignity and bravery, being treated in The Mater Hospital, Dublin, St Luke’s, Rathgar, University Hospital Waterford and St Luke’s, Kilkenny.

She passed away on the day she was admitted to hospital in Kilkenny.

Kim was daughter of Brendan (Benjy) and Olive (née Connolly) Quigley and was sister to Brendan and Holly. She was educated at Askea Girls National School and St Leo’s College.

In the year before illness struck, Kim had completed her first year in a law degree course at IT Carlow. The onset of cancer forced her to abandon her studies.

She lived in the Gowran area of Co Kilkenny for some six or seven years before going to reside in Inistioge.

A woman who railed against what she perceived as injustices in society, Kim worked tirelessly on behalf of the homeless in the Carlow area. In that regard she was an active member of the Carlow Hub, while campaigning for people who found themselves in court due to mortgage arrears.

She was a regular protestor where she saw injustice and attended court sittings in support of people facing eviction from their homes. She had a very caring nature and enjoyed a great love of the outdoor life.

Another aspect of Kim’s social conscience was her devotion to animals, caring for distressed animals such as cats, dogs, horses and sheep.

Kim’s passing is an enormous blow to her loving partner Brian and her daughters Jade (20) and ten-year-old Ruby, along with her parents, brother and sister. Family was all-important to Kim and her death at such a young age has created a void that can never be filled within the family circle.

She was a woman who gave of herself for the welfare of others, in particular for the marginalised, and her memory will never be forgotten in that regard.

As Kim’s grieving mother said of her beloved daughter: “She did not have much in the material things in life – her focus was always on other people and their needs. That’s what made her special.”

Kim’s funeral Mass, under the restrictions imposed by the government regulations, was celebrated by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea on Sunday 24 May. Fr Little, in a tribute during Mass, paid tribute to the unselfish qualities that Kim Quigley brought to her short life.

Kim was laid to rest afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery. Large crowds observing social distancing attended outside the church at the cemetery, where Fr Little recited the final prayers.

She is mourned by her partner Brian, daughters Jade and Ruby, parents Brendan and Olive, her partner’s mother Biddy, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours and her circle of friends in Carlow and Kilkenny.

May Kim’s gentle soul rest in peace.