Library’s summer reading challenge is back!

By Suzanne Pender

CHILDREN and families across Co Carlow are invited to take part in this year’s Summer Stars reading programme, which runs online from June until the end of August.

Bestselling author Judi Curtin is encouraging children to take part and enjoy a summer full of imagination thanks to the Summer Stars 2020 Reading Adventure, a fantastic initiative from Libraries Ireland.

This year, libraries have come up with creative new ways for young readers to access the programme online.

One of the ways is Summer Stars BorrowBox. Children of all ages can browse, borrow, read and listen to the Summer Stars collection of children’s eBooks and eAudio books through the public library’s BorrowBox app.

This free app can be accessed at www.carlowlibraries.ie by library members anytime, anywhere and it provides access to thousands of titles for children and adults.

Library staff and Irish authors will create Summer Stars virtual storytimes, including chapter-a-day readings from books. These will be available to families at home via Carlow Libraries’ social media pages and the summerstars.ie website.

Children and young people will have the opportunity to create their own stories and enter the library’s Summer Stars Story Competition An unexpected adventure. The competition will run from the 1 July to 31 August with three age categories (six to nine, ten to 14 and 15-plus) and brilliant prizes for the winners and runners up.

Children can track their reading progress on reading cards to be marked each time a book is read. These cards are available to download and print at summerstars.ie or they can be posted out to young readers by email request to [email protected]

Readers can also upload reviews of their favourite books to share with the reading community on the Summer Stars website.

Where possible, libraries will provide Summer Stars physical book lending services to children as they continue a phased reopening. Stay tuned to your local library service social media pages for more information!

“Every summer, the Summer Stars reading programme has been a huge draw for the young people of Co Carlow, with 2019 seeing over 1,000 participants,” said county librarian John Shortall.

“Although different this year, we hope that the programme will continue to encourage reading among young people and as our libraries gradually reopen safely, we look forward to welcoming children countywide back into their local branch,” he added.

Full details of the programme are available at www.summerstars.ie