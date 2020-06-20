Spellbinding floral display shows Carlow in a positive light

By Suzanne Pender

AN eye-catching floral display is not only showing off our county colours with pride but leaving passing motorists in no doubt about where they are!

A beautiful display of flowers, spelling out the word ‘Carlow’ has been turning heads at the Tullow Road Roundabout in Carlow town in recent weeks.

Capturing the county colours of red, yellow and green, the floral display was created by the outdoor staff of Carlow Municipal District.

“We wanted something that would use the Carlow colours, so the outdoor staff created the design, ordered the flowers and then planted them spelling out the word Carlow,” explained Ger O’Brien, the area engineer for Carlow town.

“Yeah, it took a bit of work alright, but there has been huge publicity for it and really positive feedback … so many positive comments about how it’s turned out,” he added.

“We wanted to put it in a location where it would create a high impact, so we decided at the Tullow Road Roundabout,” explained Ger.

The floral display is expected to last all summer and is part of a watering programme that’s followed daily by the council’s outdoor staff.