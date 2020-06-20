‘Toolkit’ launched to help settle refugees in Ireland on World Refugee day

A new “toolkit” designed to help people working with refugees and immigrants in Ireland is being launched today.

The “refugee resettlement kit”, devised by migrant NGO Doras in association with the UNHCR, is aimed at people working in resettlement and community sponsorship in Ireland.

The free online resource is being introduced to help refugees integrate in Irish society.

The launch today will address the future of resettlement in Ireland in light of the programme for government plan to scrap Direct Provision.

The event coincides with World Refugee day.

John Lannon from Doras said it would be used collaboratively with immigrants.

Mr Lannon said: “This is a set of resources that would be used collaboratively with refugees.

One of the issues we have had here in the country since 2015 when resettlement started was that there was no single set of resources that were available in terms of covering all of the issues and all of the aspects of resettlement.”

Mr Lannon said that the resources being made available today will make the experience of refugees in Ireland more manageable.

He said: “Asylum seekers or refugees are being supported and helped to live in the communities with full access to education and work and so on.

“The resources that are available in this toolkit will make that experience more manageable.”