Carlow Youth Orchestra pays tribute to frontline workers today

By Suzanne Pender

Carlow Youth Orchestra will play their part today in a nationwide performance called Ode to Joy, in tribute to the country’s frontline workers.

At 6pm on the green in Beechwood Drive, Rathnapish, Carlow ton, Carlow Youth Orchestra will perform a number of pieces all while maintaining physical distancing.

It’s all part of a nationwide event called Ode to Joy organised by the Irish Association of Youth Orchestras (IAYO).

Some of Ireland’s finest musicians and singers will stream live from the steps of the National Concert Hall, Dublin today at 6pm.

The nation’s musicians and music lovers will then be called on to perform their own tribute to all our frontline workers within their local communities, while maintaining physical distancing.

Carlow Youth Orchestra happily took up the challenge and will perform today under the direction of Majella Swan.

Participants are also asked to share their performances live on social media with the hashtag #OdeToJoyIE.

To find out more about ***Ode to joy***, check out www.odetojoy.ie for details.