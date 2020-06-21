Covid-19: No new deaths reported as six new cases confirmed

Sunday, June 21, 2020

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

The current death toll remains at 1,715.

The HPSC has been notified of six confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The total cases in the country has now reached 25,379.

One case has been denotified following the validation of data by the HPSC.

No new deaths were reported in the North today meaning the death toll in the region stands at 545.

Four new cases were confirmed according to the region’s Department of Health.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said that today’s figures are a cause for hope.

“Days like this are a cause for hope and reenergise us all to keep going and to follow closely public health advice.

“So grateful to our CMO and team, all our frontline staff and every single person who has sacrificed so much.”

