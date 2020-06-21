How to recreate Marianne’s style!

Stylist and Nationalist columnist Edel Jackson this week captures the style of the lockdown’s smash hit Normal People

Dear Style Counsel,

Every time I pick up a newspaper, a magazine or look at social media it’s all about Marianne’s style in Normal People! I loved the way she looked but don’t know if I can recreate it myself. What do you think? I’m a 20-year-old college student.

I LOVE an Irish success story and this is surely one of them. Normal People is all that people in every country could talk about. Paul Mescal, who made his acting debut as Connell in the runaway success of 2020, is constantly being pictured out running in London in his O’Neill’s shorts. And let’s not mention the silver chain! Daisy Edgar Jones, who plays Marianne, was styled on set by Lorna Mugan and I’ve chosen some looks that had viewers talking and chosen some similar pieces. All the looks are quite simple and nearly always accessorised with some fab earrings.

I love the red and black sundresses and the way they are simply accessorised with earrings or trainers. Swap the red bow on this sundress from Dorothy Perkins for a black ribbon or belt around the waist.

I adored the 1960s-style shift dress and her midi broderie anglaise style dresses that she wore on her holiday to Italy. I’ve found two similar dresses from Zara. I love these pretty quartz drop earrings from Zara, too – the perfect accessory.

Her college looks were also a huge hit and I’ve found a very similar polka dot blouse in Miss Selfridge, which I’ve styled with these resin hoop earrings from Zara. Her yellow blouse with the scarf around her neck was also much commented upon so I’ve teamed this white polka dot blouse from Miss Selfridge with scarf and earrings from Accessorize London.

I hope you find some inspiration from the pieces that I’ve chosen. Marianne always looked perfectly turned out for every occasion; she looked like she wore the clothes and the clothes didn’t wear her as they were so suited to her look and her character. Keep an eye out for sundresses, cool earrings and trainers for the perfect summer outfits!