Woman, 60s, dies after being attacked with sword; Man arrested

A woman has died after being attacked with a sword in west Dublin.

It happened in Blanchardstown this morning and a murder investigation has been launched.

The incident happened at the woman’s home in the Willow Wood area just before midday.

The victim, in her 60s, was assaulted with a sword.

Her body remains at the scene, which has been sealed off, and forensic examinations are being carried out.

A man was arrested at the scene and is being held at Blanchardstown Garda Station, where he can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

A number of Gardaí, including members of the Armed Support Unit, were involved in making the arrest.

It is believed the woman knew her attacker and investigations are ongoing.

