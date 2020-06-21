‘Pa’ Hayden will be remembered as a true gentleman

By Charlie Keegan

PATRICK ‘Pa’ Hayden of St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow died peacefully at his home following a short illness on Tuesday 14 April. He was aged 87.

A native of Bridge Street, Graiguecullen, Pa was son of the late Patrick and Polly (née Brennan). Born on 20 November 1932, Pa was one of a family of seven – being survived by siblings John (New Oak Estate), Breda Wilkinson, who resides in the Lake District of England, and Nuala McGrath (Graiguecullen).

Pa worked in Corcoran’s Mineral Waters at Governey Square for nearly 40 years, where he was transport manager for many of those four decades, being a popular and valued employee.

Having grown up in Graiguecullen, Pa was a devoted follower of Laois football teams and played Gaelic football for Graiguecullen. He followed the blue and white of Laois on many trips throughout Leinster.

He never missed fulfilling his duties in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea or the Cathedral of the Assumption. Pa’s parents were the first couple to be married in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen.

He had many friends and colleagues in Carlow town and Graiguecullen and knew them all by their nicknames.

‘A true gentleman’ was the outstanding message to come through clearly from all who sent messages of sympathy to the Hayden family, and this sentiment was greatly appreciated by Pa’s loving wife Frances – the former Frances Kelly from Tullow – his three sons Martin, John and Robin, his daughters-in-law Martina, Rita and Mary and all seven of his grandchildren – Jessica, Daniel, Rebecca, Ben, Seán, Kelly and Chloe. Pa devoted loads of time to his grandchildren, giving them their pension (pocket money) every week and never missing a family birthday.

He was a keen gardener and had time to speak to everyone he met, especially while out walking his pet dog Sam.

A special ‘thank you’ must go out to all the neighbours in St Killian’s Crescent, who formed a guard of honour at the entrance of the Crescent as the funeral cortège passed by one last time. This gesture will never be forgotten by Pa’s family and extended family.

Thanks is extended to Carpenter Funeral Directors for their professional help and support during the current restrictions. Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland and Fr Tom Dillon CC are also thanked by the family – both priests were frequent visitors to the Hayden home – while the family also extends gratitude to Julianne Woods for the lovely music at the church.

As Pa’s son Robin works for CIE at Carlow Railway Station, the staff formed a guard of honour at the cemetery gates, which was a lovely gesture on their behalf.

The Hayden family further thank the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team, who provided Patrick with expert and compassionate care; Dr Catherine Elliott as family doctor; Phil Kavanagh, who attended as home help; family, friends and neighbours who sent cards, letters, phone calls and texts and all the lovely and supportive messages left on rip.ie. The Haydens much appreciate this thoughtfulness at a difficult time, especially under the current regulations.

Pa was predeceased by his brothers Frank (Staplestown Road, Carlow), formerly of The Nationalist, Danno (Graiguecullen) and sister Elizabeth Callinan (Graiguecullen).

A celebration of Patrick (Pa) Hayden’s life will take place at a later date.

Pa, you had a smile for everyone, you had a heart of gold,

You left the sweetest memories this world could ever hold,

You gave us all you had to give, gifts both big and small.