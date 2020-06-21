Recent deaths in Carlow

The death has taken place of Mary Canavan (née Nevin), Closutton, Bagenalstown. Predeceased by her father Jackie. Deeply regretted by her mother Gretta, her loving husband Paul, sons PJ and Jamie, daughter Mairéad. And their partners, brother John, sister Kathleen, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece Christine, relatives and friends. May Mary’s gentle soul rest in peace. In accordance with government directives a private funeral Mass for Mary will take place in St Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, on Monday at 11am followed by a private cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. A memorial Mass to celebrate Mary’s life will take place at a later date. Mary’s family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of Sarah (Sadie) Callinan (née Coyne) Pollerton, Carlow who died unexpectedly at University Hospital, Waterford. Beloved wife of Joe and much-loved mother of Dermot and Bernadine. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Charlotte, Elizabeth, Kieran and Joseph, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral Mass and cremation will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time. The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Graiguecullen Parish webcam at 10am on Tuesday morning.

The death has occurred of Paraic McCarthy, Corries, Bagenalstown who died peacefully at his residence. Sadly missed by his wife Anne (nee Kennedy), mother Margaret, brother Thomas, sisters Claire and Aine and extended family and friends. Predeceased by his beloved father Thomas, sister Mairead. May Paraic rest in peace. Reposing at his home on Sunday from 4pm to 9pm. Requiem mass on Monday at 11am at St Fortchern’s Church, Rathanna. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place. The family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this most difficult time.