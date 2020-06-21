Rise in Covid-19 figure in Carlow

The number of Covid-19 confirmed cases in Carlow rose on Sunday evening.

There are now 174 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow. It is an increase of one on the previous figure and a rise of three in the last seven days.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today Ireland.

There have now been a total of 1,715 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 20 June the HPSC has been notified of 6 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,379 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.