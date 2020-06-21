‘Spending a penny’ has got a lot more expensive

By Suzanne Pender

SPENDING a penny in public toilets across the county now costs double what it used to.

It was confirmed to members of Carlow Municipal District this week that the charge for using the public facilities has increased to 50c, up from the previous 25c.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman stated that the toilets were closed to the public during the lockdown but reopened on Friday 5 June with an increased price for their usage.

He stated there were three public toilets in the county ‒ at Hanover Bus Park, which receives double the usage of any of the other facilities; Carlow Town Park; and in Bagenalstown, which receives “a lot less” usage than the other two.

Cllr Fergal Browne deemed the price increase as “unacceptable”, stating his belief that it shouldn’t have been increasing and that “if nature calls, you have to answer”.

“There’s never been a greater need for them now with so many private businesses closed,” added cllr Browne.

Cllr John Cassin asked if the price increase was due to a new level of cleaning or service required, or an increase in charges from the company which oversees the maintenance of the county’s public toilets.

Mr O’Gorman confirmed there had been no increase from the maintenance provider but that 25c is considered a difficult figure in terms of people having the appropriate change. He revealed that the council had considered €1 as the appropriate price, but then settled on 50c.

“Why not reduce it to 20c; why not bring it down instead of up?” asked cllr Cassin.

Mr O’Gorman stated that charging was a matter for the council, adding that public toilets are already “heavily subsidised”.