Thieves target graves in Carlow town

Thieves have stolen from graves in Carlow town causing further heartache to the deceased’s loves ones.

It’s understood that a number of flowers, candles and ornaments were snatched from graves at St Mary’s Cemetery Carlow between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor raised the issue on Saturday after being altered to it. She said she was “disgusted and appalled”.

“With Fathers Day tomorrow, families have left up flowers and candles for their own dads. This is a despicable act when one would stoop so low to steal from our families graves,” she said on Facebook. “Please be aware of strangers selling flowers as they may have come from St Mary’s.”

The Carlow politician had contacted the council looking for extra lighting and added she would not be requesting CCTV cameras at the cemetery’s entrance.