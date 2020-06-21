Train station bridge and lift will be ready by autumn

By Suzanne Pender

WORK on the long-awaited new footbridge and access lift at Carlow Railway Station has recommenced with high hopes that it can be completed by the end of this year.

The works will mean greater accessibility for wheelchair users, who currently cannot disembark at Carlow or even access one of the platforms.

It’s been a long journey to securing the works, but Iarnród Éireann confirmed to The Nationalist this week that the project to make both platforms accessible has now restarted and is expected to be fully installed “by the third quarter of this year”.

Work on the development began last November, but it has encountered a number of delays. Covid-19 restrictions halted the work, while a change in the bridge’s initial design also delayed the project. The pedestrian bridge will now be covered from the elements.

An Iarnród Éireann spokesperson said “the initial design did not have a covering, but there was a change in that design and now there is a covering, so we had to go out to tender for that”.

The accessibility works were warmly welcomed at last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District.