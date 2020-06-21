Well-known plasterer Jimmy Scully never missed a day’s work

By Charlie Keegan

THE community of Graiguecullen lost one of its favourite sons with the peaceful death at his home on Thursday 21 May of James (Jimmy) Scully, Fr Byrne Park. Jimmy, who had celebrated his 63rd birthday on 9 February, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.

A native of Sleaty, Graiguecullen, Jimmy was son of Patrick (Paddy) and Bridie (née Comerford) Scully. He was a plasterer by trade, working first in the building contracting business of his father and later on his own.

The life and times of Jimmy Scully were captured beautifully by his daughter Gemma Hession during his funeral Mass in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on Saturday 23 May. Gemma told the small gathering of next-of-kin, due to government health restrictions, that her dad was born in Sleaty in 1957, the fourth of 11 children.

He met the love of his life Sheila Brennan from Crettyard when he was a bouncer at Carlow Rugby Club in Oak Park and they married three years later, raising a family of three girls and one boy.

Gemma’s tribute continued: “In 1988, the family moved to Leeds in Yorkshire, but seven years later homesickness brought them home and they settled in Fr Byrne Park, setting up a great home over the past 20 years.”

Her dad remained a loyal supporter of Leeds United soccer team.

She spoke of the love Jimmy had for his children and his even greater love for his two granddaughters Sophia and Ellie, both of whom “could wrap him around their fingers”.

He was the fun uncle, always messing but always gentle.

She said: “You would often see Jimmy on the hill in Graiguecullen GAA grounds watching a training session. He would have a natter with friends out of his blue van.”

A spiritual man and a committed parishioner, he would attend Sunday Mass in Graiguecullen and in latter years in the Church of the Holy Cross, Killeshin. After Mass in St Clare’s, he would chat with Jim ‘The Hat’ Shannon and then head for Bradley’s/Hayden’s, The Thatch to catch up with his great friend Mickey Glynn.

He always had the banter in The Thatch and she hoped he was now enjoying the craic in Heaven with the late Jack Nolan.

On a family night out he would be seen, brush in hand, doing his famous trademark ‘brush dance’.

Gemma said her dad was deaf and, after much persuasion, agreed to get hearing aids. “But once he could hear us, he decided to throw the hearing aids on top of the press and they were never seen since!

“Although gentle by nature, Jimmy had little patience,” said Gemma.

She instanced an occasion when he drove to a dance in Athy and when the dance was over, the car wouldn’t start. “When he did get it started, the only gear he could find was reverse. So instead of waiting for help, he reversed the car all the way home to Sleaty.”

Her dad, she said, was the one the family turned to for support and that was particularly so after the death of his dad Paddy some 12 years ago.

Gemma continued: “Daddy was a hard-working, honest man, who never missed a day’s work before his illness and if you worked for him, you didn’t either. When he gave up his joint business of J&J Plastering with Jimmy (Pump) Doogue, he still thought he was the boss on every work site.”

Gemma referred to his great working relationship and friendship with Pat Moran, Graiguecullen.

She continued: “After years of great memories and laughs, five-and-a-half years ago, Daddy started his battle with cancer. He fought so hard, he never complained and always looked on the bright side. Daddy just got on with things and never wanted to make a fuss or seek attention.”

Gemma then spoke of her mam Sheila, the love of her dad’s life. Theirs was a great, abiding marriage and they (children) would be doing well to enjoy half the joy in their married lives that Jimmy and Sheila had over their 39 wonderful years of marriage.

She went on to say that Jimmy “made great friendships in Ireland, England and wherever he went”, adding that St Clare’s Church would be “heaving” under different circumstances. But Gemma gave an assurance that there will be a celebration of Jimmy Scully’s life on Saturday 22 May 2021 in St Clare’s at 6.30pm.

She concluded with the short verse:

In the end it’s not the years in your life that count

It’s the life in your years.

Gemma added: “Rest easy, Daddy.”

Jimmy was laid to rest in Sleaty Cemetery following Mass with Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin ‒ who had celebrated his funeral Mass ‒ reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

He is mourned by his loving wife Sheila, daughters Cheryl Deere (St Mary’s Park, Carlow), Thelma Scully (Brotherton, Graiguecullen), Gemma Hession (Fr Byrne Park), son Pa (Fr Byrne Park), brothers Patsy (Killeshin, Carlow), Francis (St Lazerian’s Terrace, Graiguecullen), Paul (Goose) (Staunton Avenue, Graiguecullen), sisters Ann (Nan) Scully (Fr Byrne Park), Breda Butler (Oakley Park, Graiguecullen), Phyllis Doyle (Crettyard, Co Laois), Mary Scully (Sleaty Street, Graiguecullen), Nuala Scully (Crettyard) and Joan Kavanagh (Rochford Manor, Graiguecullen), by his grandchildren Alex, Sophia and Ellie, his mother Bridie Scully (Sleaty, Graiguecullen), extended family, good neighbours and his circle of friends.