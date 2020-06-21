What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 10 planning applications in the last week.
APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:
Bagenalstown
Kevin Meaney & Lucy Moran wish to alter previously granted application including change of roof type at Ballyloughan, Bagenalstown
Jules Michael wishes to erect a story and a half dwelling house, domestic garage & home art studio at Currenree, Bagenalstown
Ballon
Cormac & Bridget Maher wishes to construct a two storey dwelling at Kilnock
Ballymurphy
Ronan & Andrea Whitford wish to construct a new 103 sq m single storey domestic garage to the side of existing dwelling at Ballybrack, Ballymurphy
Kildavin
Aine & Donal O’Shea wish to construct an extension to side of existing dwelling at Crowsgrove, Kildavin
Kiltegan
Nigel & Carol Byrne wish to erect a single story extension to existing bungalow at Tynock, Kiltegan
Milford
Caroline Watchorn & Brian Nowlan wish the temporary placement of a mobile home on site for the duration of the construction of dwelling ho home at Garryhundon,
Old Leighlin
Scoil Molaise wish to provide a new temporary single storey standalone prefabricated structure containing two classrooms at Scoil Molaise, Old Leighlin
Staplestown
Jonathan Flood wishes to erect an extension to the side of existing dwelling at Staplestown
Tullow
Claire Murphy wishes to erect a two story dwelling house, domestic garage at Ardattin, Tullow