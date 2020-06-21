What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 10 planning applications in the last week.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Bagenalstown

Kevin Meaney & Lucy Moran wish to alter previously granted application including change of roof type at Ballyloughan, Bagenalstown

Jules Michael wishes to erect a story and a half dwelling house, domestic garage & home art studio at Currenree, Bagenalstown

Ballon

Cormac & Bridget Maher wishes to construct a two storey dwelling at Kilnock

Ballon

Ballymurphy

Ronan & Andrea Whitford wish to construct a new 103 sq m single storey domestic garage to the side of existing dwelling at Ballybrack, Ballymurphy

Kildavin

Aine & Donal O’Shea wish to construct an extension to side of existing dwelling at Crowsgrove, Kildavin

Kiltegan

Nigel & Carol Byrne wish to erect a single story extension to existing bungalow at Tynock, Kiltegan

Milford

Caroline Watchorn & Brian Nowlan wish the temporary placement of a mobile home on site for the duration of the construction of dwelling ho home at Garryhundon,

Milford

Old Leighlin

Scoil Molaise wish to provide a new temporary single storey standalone prefabricated structure containing two classrooms at Scoil Molaise, Old Leighlin

Staplestown

Jonathan Flood wishes to erect an extension to the side of existing dwelling at Staplestown

Tullow

Claire Murphy wishes to erect a two story dwelling house, domestic garage at Ardattin, Tullow