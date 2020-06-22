All I can say is ‘sock it to me’

Columnist Michael Godfrey offers his opinion on what he really, really wants now that the shops have reopened

DID you run out last week and get into a queue to go shopping again? I couldn’t understand the thinking behind that one – especially when I heard what people were queuing for.

I suppose the idea of being able to go back into a shop once more was akin to a sense of normality being restored – even if it is only from 9am to 6pm. After that, any town in the country is like an abandoned mining town in an old western movie. All that is missing are tumbleweeds blowing down the main street.

So what item did you really need after the shops closed their doors? For me it was a good old pair of socks. We all have our idiosyncrasies and I must admit there is nothing to match the feeling of putting on a good pair of new socks. The material hasn’t been washed threadbare and neither has it been stretched or distorted in any way by the washing machine or the tumble dryer.

Tell me, am I raving mad or just an ‘odd’ person, but wearing brand new socks is like walking on air. There is a certain bounce to them which, unfortunately, doesn’t last too long but, then again, if it lasted forever, what would be the pleasure in that?

I’m a little fussy when it comes to socks. Truth be told, I’m a little fussy about a lot of things – and I don’t make any apologies to anyone for being like that. I’m paying and I know exactly what I want. If you don’t have it, that’s okay, but don’t waste my time or yours trying to sell me something else.

Back to the socks; they must be 100% pure wool and have to be black. And over the years I have also found that socks with a wide opening are best for me. That might have something to do with my ankles having stretched, along with the waistline, over the years.

Forget those bargain three- or five-pack offers. Mine are sold individually. Equally, I have a specific brand that I also look for. It’s not a high-fashion label, just your ordinary, everyday brand, but it ticks the boxes for me – and the price is also reasonable.

But no matter how much I wanted to replenish my depleted stock of black socks, I resisted the urge to rush out as soon as the shops reopened. Is there anything as bad as having to queue outside a shop or a supermarket? Invariably, someone in the vicinity will want to strike up a pointless conversation with you, either about the weather, the wearing of gloves or masks (which I believe in), all these precautions being over the top, or some other topic you really don’t want to get into. If I see any more than four or five people in a queue outside a shop, I just drive on to another one.

So I waited until Saturday, when the novelty had worn off somewhat, and unlike some who had queued for up to an hour or even more to get into Penneys, I had to wait just a couple of minutes outside Shaws on Tullow Street, where I had a pleasant chat with one of the employees, who was all apologies for the delay, before I could get in to get my socks. I made a beeline to where I knew the item was stocked, and, yes, there was no shortage.

Happy days! If only the rest of it could be as simple.