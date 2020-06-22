Council backs motion to supply free sanitary products

By Suzanne Pender

THE council has backed a motion calling for free sanitary products in publicly owned buildings in Carlow to combat the problem of “sanitary poverty”.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace brought forward the notice of motion at last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, calling on the council to “provide free sanitary products in publicly-owned and used buildings in Carlow, including the council office and local libraries”.

Cllr Wallace’s call comes following data from Plan International, the development and humanitarian organisation for children’s rights and equality for girls, which found that 50% of Irish girls aged 12 to 19 have experiences around affordability for sanitary products. This is even more pronounced for women in homeless accommodation or in direct provision centres.

Cllr Wallace thanked the council for its maturity and openness in entering into this discussion.

She stated that this motion was a step in the right direction, pointing out that there were no sanitary facilities in council buildings at a time when there is greater emphasis on inclusivity and attracting women into politics.

The motion was seconded by cllr John Cassin, who remarked that there are “an awful lot of people in sanitary poverty” and he would welcome any way to alleviate that.

The motion was then unanimously supported by all council members.