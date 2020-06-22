Gardaí renew appeal for missing Barbara Walsh on 35th anniversary of disappearance

Barbara Walsh was 33 years old when she went missing in 1985 from her home in Co Galway

Gardaí in Galway are renewing their appeal for information of the whereabouts of a women who went missing in the 1980s.

Barbara Walsh was 33 years old when she went missing in 1985 from her home in Carna.

“An Garda Síochána in Galway will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Barbara’s disappearance,” said lead investigator, Detective Sergeant Colm Mac Donnachadha.

“Carna is a close-knit Gaeltacht community and we believe there are people in that community who may have information that can help our investigation.

“We are conscious that we now live in a very different era to 1985 and perhaps now with that passage of time, people may feel more comfortable sharing that information with us,” Detective Sergeant Mac Donnachadha said.

Barbara’s brother, Paraic Lydon and Barbara’s daughter Katherine Connolly are also encouraging anyone with information to please come forward.

A full case review was conducted in January 2015 and as part of that review 114 lines of enquiry were generated and 66 individuals were interviewed, a garda spokesperson said.

A series of planned and structured searches were also carried out at that time by investigating Gardaí with the assistance of the Garda Technical Bureau.

An Garda Síochána is also liaising with our colleagues at Interpol in respect of this investigation.

Gardaí will renew their appeal for information on tonight’s CrimeCall on RTÉ.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station, their local garda station, or CrimeCall on 1800 40 50 60.