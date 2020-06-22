Kevin’s 100km spin will raise vital funds for suicide charity

By Suzanne Pender

KEVIN Byrne will clock up a whopping 100km this Sunday – without leaving his house!

The man behind the popular Facebook radio show KMFL will complete 100km on a spinning bike this Sunday in aid of the very worthy charity SOS Suicide or Survive.

Kevin will begin his challenge at noon on Sunday 28 June, with every wheel turn captured on Facebook Live.

“It’s easier to do it on an actual bike that a spinning bike, because at least you have the hills where you could freewheel,” says Kevin.

“But look, I am looking forward to it and it’s a good cause,” he added.

Kevin, who works for Sky, chose the charity SOS Suicide or Survive, as the TV/broadband company has partnered with this Irish charity many times. The charity focuses on breaking down the stigma associated with mental health issues and ensuring access to quality recovery services.

James Lakes of KCLR fame will help Kevin to set off on his cycle, while there will be links to the SOS Suicide or Survive website, where people can make donations.

Kevin and his partner Margaret McDonald started KMFL – Kevin, Mag Facebook Live from their home at Killeshin Road, Carlow when the lockdown started, but they couldn’t have expected the huge hit it’s become.

“We are flat out with the show, we’re up to 33,000 viewers now,” explains Kevin. The show has welcomed guests, reached out to community organisations to provide information and even had garden session where people can watch live performances.

“We’ll have Tommy Fleming on the show this week and our recent garden session had 8,000 viewers, so we’re delighted with it,” added Kevin.