Kildavin eyesore to be cleared

An eyesore in Kildavin is set to be removed after planning permission was obtained to clear a fire damaged building.

The remnants of a 19th century building can be cleared in Lackabeg, Kildavin following permission being granted to Glasslacken Construction Ltd and Kelly Brothers Construction.

The building was previously an old shop and pub along with a dwelling house.

However, it had been lying vacant for 10 years before being substantially damaged by fire last year.

The site owner, Bunclody developer Liam Kelly, made the decision to demolish the building due to safety concerns shortly afterwards.

However, Mr Kelly had not been able to do anything further with the site until planning was obtained.

The developers had sought the retention of demolition works and planning permission to remove the demolition material. This would make way for three two storey dwelling houses and permission was also granted for this.

Mr Kelly said he hoped to begin works to clear the site as soon as the period of time for an appeal had expired.

“It’s great to be able to get in and clean it up,” he said. Mr Kelly said it had been frustrating not to be able to proceed in the aftermath of the fire and demolition. The demolition had been investigated by the council but no action was taken.

There were also concerns locally about the appearance of the site and Mr Kelly said he had spoken to Kildavin Tidy Towns about it.

“From a local person’s point of view, it’s a great news that it’s going to be cleaned up. I am involved in a voluntary committee, the GAA, and know how what it’s like to organise a group. To organise a group to keep Kildavin clean during that time, it must have been impossible.”

He added: “It’s a win-win, new footpaths and a building. It will improve the village.”

Mr Kelly said the development would also improve the road layout as there were poor sightlines coming in from Myshall.